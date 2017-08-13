Mike Tindall on Meghan Markle’s ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Potential Entry Into the Royal Family: ‘She Will Be Fine’

Prince Harry’s cousin-in-law Mike Tindall has given Meghan Markle the royal stamp of approval!

The former athlete, who is married to Harry’s cousin, Zara, told Sunday People that while it’s “nerve-wracking” dating a royal, he doesn’t envision Markle having any problems settling in if she becomes engaged to the prince.

WATCH: Meghan Markle Arrives Home in Toronto Following 10-Day Trip Visiting Prince Harry

“It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking,” Tindall said. “But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life, so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine.”

“As long as they are both happy that’s all that you can ask for,” he added. “She’ll do absolutely fine.”

The 32-year-old royal and 36-year-old actress have been dating for nearly a year. They recently enjoyed an African safari vacation over Markle’s birthday.

Harry is yet to introduce his girlfriend to Tindall, who said, “it will be nice to meet her.”

And the first thing Tindall plans to do when he meets the Canadian beauty?

Try to get her to dish spoilers on her TV show, Suits!

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Has Tightened Security Since Dating Prince Harry

“I’m obviously a big Suits fan,” he said. “It’s a very good show. I will definitely try and get the inside scoop on it.”

See more on the couple’s African vacay below.