DeMario Jackson Sports 'Show the Tape' T-Shirt Ahead of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Premiere

DeMario Jackson is clearly trying to send a message.

The reality star was photographed wearing a T-shirt reading "Show the Tape!!!" just days ahead of Bachelor in Paradise's season four premiere.

Jackson was all smiles as he arrived at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood on Friday, showing off his shirt with black pants and matching sneakers.

The former Bachelorette contestant made headlines after an encounter between him and Corinne Olympios halted production on season four of Paradise in June following a producer's complaints of misconduct. Warner Bros. announced nearly two weeks later that their investigation found no wrongdoing, and filming had resumed, but neither Jackson nor Olympios returned to Mexico to complete the season.

While it's unclear how much of Jackson's interactions with Olympios will be shown when Paradise premieres on Monday, the latest promo shows the two getting close in the pool.

"This is 30 minutes into Paradise, Corinne and DeMario are already having a blast, hanging out with each other in the pool," contestant Alex Woytkiew says in the preview, before producers start whisking Corinne and DeMario away from conversations.

"Corinne was getting pulled away, DeMario was getting pulled away, and I'm thinking, 'What did he just do?'" contestant Danielle Maltby explains. "Are Corinne and DeMario OK? All we know is that we aren't filming, so what the f**k is happening?"

Chris Harrison told ET that he would be sitting down for interviews with both Jackson and Olympios to discuss the situation. See more in the video below.