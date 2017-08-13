NEWS

Gwen Stefani Throws Epic 'Harry Potter'-Themed Early Birthday Party for Son Zuma -- See the Magical Pics!

When your mom is Gwen Stefani, you can expect to have some really magical birthday parties.

The singer and former Voice coach threw her son Zuma an epic Harry Potter-themed celebration in honor of his ninth birthday later this month.

The proud mom shared a number of photos to Snapchat and her Instagram story, showing off the impressive level of detail that went into the special day.

The fantastical festivities included some downright amazing decorations to set the mood, including a beautifully crafted facsimile of the famous Platform 9 3/4 that led into the house, a life-size Harry Potter cardboard cutout and a massive fruit display carved and diced to look like a huge owl!

Among the other decorations were two more life-sized cutouts of Draco Malfoy and Serverous Snape, and a vast assortment of snakes made up to look like magical potions and various candies you might find at Honeydukes in Diagon Alley.

The most impressive treat of all might have been the enormous birthday cake with Zuma's name spelled out in a banner across the base.

On the first tier were the crests of all four houses of Hogwarts while a full-sized fondant sculpture of the sorting hat stood atop the edible work of art.

As for the fun and games, the No Doubt frontwoman rented a towering volcano-themed inflatable bouncy slide for the back yard.

This is certainly going to be one difficult birthday party for Stefani to top in the future.

Zuma, who turns 9 on Aug. 21, is Stefani's second-oldest child with her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale. The pair also share an 11-year-old son, Kingston, and a 3-year-old son, Apollo. Check out the video below for more on Stefani's adorable kids.

