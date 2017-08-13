Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Watch Wiz Khalifa's Set at Hungarian Festival Alongside Justin Theroux -- Pics!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis seem to be enjoying their time in Hungary!

The couple, who relocated to the country while Kunas shoots a film, stepped out for a casual date night at the Sziget Festival in Budapest on Thursday where they watched Wiz Khalifa perform.

Kunis and Kutcher had the perfect seats to enjoy the show. The two were spotted on scaffolding above the stage, alongside Jennifer Anniston/s hubby, Justin Theroux.

Kutcher also captured a couple of his own snapshots from the "See You Again" rapper's set, which he posted to Instagram.

"In that cloud is Wiz," he wrote next to a pic of the stage, while another post feature a closeup shot of the music star captioned, "The better seat."

In May, The Ranch star opened about another epic night out with his wife during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kutcher, 39, shared the hilarious story of how Kunis, 33, chose the name for their 8-month-old son Dimitri.

"On our way to a date night, Mila turns to me and she goes, 'So... I think Donald Trump is gonna become the president, and I think Dimitri's the name of our baby," Kutcher explained.

"I'm telling you, she called it, that's not even a joke," he insisted. "Probably a month out, or two months out.” "Everything Mila said is right," added Kutcher who also has a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt, with Kunis. "She's my wife, that's just what it is."

