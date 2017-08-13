Playing EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Ziegler Dishes on Boyfriend Jack Kelly & Her New Project with Sia & Kate Hudson

Maddie Ziegler has adorably shared how her boyfriend, Jack Kelly, makes her constantly “giddy.”

The 14-year-old Dance Moms star recently celebrated her eight-month anniversary with her beau, and told ET she’s thrilled about the milestone.

“It’s great,” she told ET’s Lauren Zima at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday. “I always get giddy about it. I’m just happy.”

8 months 💘💘✨✨ A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

The dancer, who has famously starred in several of Australian songstress Sia’s music videos, also said how she “can’t wait” for the world to see her next project with the “Cheap Thrills” singer.

The hitmaker is directing Ziegler in the film Sister, which she promises will be “unlike anything you've seen before.”

Kate Hudson is also starring in the movie and shaved her head for the role.

“She's amazing. She’s incredible,” Ziegler gushed about Hudson, adding that she has learned “everything” from the actress. “She’s becoming like a family member to me, so I love her so much.”

Ziegler once again took home the award for Choice Dancer at the Los Angeles, California, awards ceremony.

A regular Teen Choice Awards attendee, she was looking forward to catching up with “all my friends” and was looking fab in a jumpsuit.

“I've never done a jumpsuit with pants and a sweatshirt almost, so I thought that'd be cute,” explained the teen, who is preparing to accompany Sia on her Australia and New Zealand tour later this year.

