Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Post Sweet Birthday Wishes for ‘Adventurous’ Daughter Maggie

Country music favorites Faith Hill and Tim McGraw took to Instagram on Saturday to wish their daughter, Maggie, a happy 19th birthday.

Hill dug up a throwback pic of the trio enjoying some time on the ocean, with Maggie serving up a giant smile for the camera.

“Happy Birthday to Maggie who is 19 years old today!!!!!” Hill wrote. “How is this possible? To one of the most adventurous, funniest and hardworking young ladies I know. So happy to have you home even if it is only for a couple more weeks. We love you!”

McGraw also paid tribute to his dear girl’s adventurous nature, sharing an underwater snap of Maggie scuba diving.

“Happy birthday Mags-a-million,” he captioned the photo. “Ur sisters, your mom and I are so proud of you and your adventurous spirit … Stay curious! we love you!”

Maggie is one of three daughters the country couple shares.

McGraw’s posts then took on a serious note as he shared a clip from the video for his GRAMMY-winning 2015 single, “Humble and Kind,” and urged peace in the wake of deadly protests and violence in Charlottesville, Vermont.

“This cannot stand. These days surely MUST be behind us #StayHumbleandKind #charlottesville,” McGraw captioned the video on Instagram.

