EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Teigen and Kelly Rowland Rave About Female Glamour Entrepreneurs at L.A. Beautycon Festival

Chrissy Teigen and Kelly Rowland are in their element!

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the beautiful brunettes at the fifth annual Beautycon festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, where they gushed about coming face-to-face with female glamour entrepreneurs.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Step Out in Matching Ensembles for Lovey-Dovey Date Night -- See the Pics!

"I have no idea what to expect!" Teigen, who wore an off-the-shoulder top, green pants and a bold lip, confessed. "I've never been here before."

"[I'm excited to see] a ton of beautiful ladies who are very excited about makeup and hair... and I feel like I'm their momma," she joked. "I feel like they're my baby birds. And I'm here to talk to my baby birds. I'm excited."

RELATED: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Daughter Luna on the Cutest Stroll Ever in Europe

Rowland also gushed about the next generation of up and coming beauty entrepreneurs.

"It's all different beauty brands that are here, from big ones to up and coming ones, which is really exciting to watch. It's like kids as young as like, 12 and 16 and 18, and so many different age backgrounds that are starting their businesses," she said. "So it's really exciting to be here and watch women starting their movement."

The 36-year-old singer didn't just come for fun -- she came on behalf of her lash subscription service, Elora Lane.

"Actually my makeup artist, Sheika Daley, wanted to do lash subscription service. And I was like, 'I don't know, let's give it a try.' So I'm one of the investors, a main investor for Elora Lane," she explained. "It's really, really cool."

"I have Elora Lane lashes on right now," Rowland added.

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland Talks Candidly About Post-Baby Sex: 'I'm a Woman and I Have Physical Needs!'

The mother of one also opened up about new music while speaking with ET earlier this week. Hear what she had to say in the video below.