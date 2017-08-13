EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Talks Wedding Plans While Sister Brie Reveals If She's Thinking About Baby No. 2!

It's an exciting time for the Bella Twins!

ET caught up with Nikki and Brie Bella at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, where they dished on wedding plans and "baby fever" during their first red carpet appearance together in two years.

Brie, who welcomed daughter Birdie, with husband Daniel Bryan in May, looked fab in a slinky black dress, and shared her surprising secret to getting back in shape after the baby.

"No one told you how hard it’d be to put a stroller in and out of like a car so many times a day, carrying your pump bag, carrying your baby," she told ET's Lauren Zima. "Like, my little Birdie likes what we call princess rides, where you carry her and she’s looking out like this all day long. And now I've kind of done where I’ll do these squats and do certain stuff, so maybe it’s that? I don’t know."

While the infant was home with her dad for the night, Brie revealed that she and Daniel are already planning for baby No. 2.

"I’m scared to death, but definitely next fall we're going to start trying again, because Birdie does need a sibling," she said. "But it makes me so nervous to do it all over again."

Fans will get to see Brie give birth on the upcoming season of Total Bellas, which premieres Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

"You actually follow me into the delivery room," said Brie, adding that she allowed cameras to film "21 hours of labor” that ended in a cesarean section.

"You get to see it all," she promised.

Although Nikki hasn’t been hit with "baby fever" just yet, she has been enjoying forging a special "bond" with Birdie.

"I know mothers and fathers obviously talk about unconditional love, but even being an aunt, like, I understand that unconditional love," Nikki explained. "I never knew I could love something so much. I just adore her like she’s my own and [love] that she loves her little Coco. So she and I just have this bond that’s amazing."

As for her upcoming "black tie" wedding to fiance John Cena, Nikki revealed that she now has a wedding date and a dress.

"I'm kind of bad [at planning], but I have a date and I found a dress. Everything in between I don’t have, but I’m working on the save the dates right now," she admitted.

"She found the dress. That’s all that matters," Brie chimed in.

The couple hopes to tie the knot in a year, and the ceremony may end up on the show.

"We're hoping for season three of Total Bellas," Nikki said of airing the wedding.

With a new baby in the family, and a wedding in the works, the Bellas are living out their dreams, and they couldn't be happier.

"It was always my dream to be a mom, it was always her dream to get married -- mine came true, her's is coming true and so that’s pretty cool," Brie gushed.

"It is," Nikki agreed. "It's just been cool to be on this journey with her and every year bring something new and amazing. Sometimes I have to pinch myself when I’m like in these environments, like, 'Wow we’re doing it, Brie!'"

