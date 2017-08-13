Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and NFL Star Aaron Ross Welcome First Child

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and her husband, two-time Super Bowl champ Aaron Ross, welcomed their first child -- a son named Aaron Jermaine Ross II -- on Sunday.

The new mom took to Instagram hours after giving birth to announce the exciting news, sharing a super sweet snapshot of her newborn son's hand gripping her finger.

"8/12/17.... my prince has arrived!!!! There is no greater love," Sanya captioned the pic.

8/12/17.... my prince has arrived!!!! There is no greater love ❤️ #AJRII #FirstTimeMommy #MyLove A post shared by Sanya Richards-Ross (@sanyarichiross) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

PHOTOS: Oh, Baby! Celeb Birth Announcements

During her pregnancy, Sanya shared a number of photos documenting her growing baby bump and celebrating the exciting addition to their family.

#SRRBellyUpdate.... some days I'm not sure how much bigger my belly can get and other days I marvel at the miracle that is pregnancy! #AlmostThere #FirstTimeMommy #34weekspregnant #ChasingGrace A post shared by Sanya Richards-Ross (@sanyarichiross) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

So it's my final trip.... and it's to #EssenceFest! So excited to be a #McDonalds365BlackAwards honoree this year!!!!! #NikeGal #huaraches A post shared by Sanya Richards-Ross (@sanyarichiross) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Sanya and Aaron began dating in 2003 when they were both students at the University of Texas at Austin, where he was playing for the Longhorns. The pair got engaged in 2007, and ended up tying the knot in 2010.

PHOTOS: Celebs Share Pics of Their Cute Kids

In June, after announcing that she and her husband were expecting, Ross released her memoir, Chasing Grace: What The Quarter Mile Has Taught Me About God and Life.

The book made headlines for one particular story in which the track-and-field star revealed that she had an abortion shortly before flying to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she went on to win gold in the 4 × 400 meter relay.

"The culmination of a lifetime of work was right before me," the 32-year-old athlete wrote. "In that moment, it seemed like no choice at all."

The star athlete also shared how the decision temporarily drove a wedge between her and her then-fiance, but they managed to overcome their issues. Sanya said that she spoke out about her decision in an attempt to reach out to other young women, "especially female athletes," who would benefit from learning of her experiences.