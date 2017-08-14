Judd Apatow’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Iris Looks Just Like Her Mom Leslie Mann at Teen Choice Awards: Pics!

Mama Mann’s mini-me! Iris Apatow was her father Judd Apatow’s date to the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.



The 14-year-old beauty looked all grown up in a blush summer dress with a jean jacket and blush heels. She was also the spitting image of her mom, Leslie Mann, with her lengthy blonde locks and stunning features.

Iris has performed in her parents’ comedies alongside her older sister Maude, including Knocked Up, Funny People, and This Is 40.



In those films, Iris was the cute, curly-haired younger sister, but in the years since she has blossomed. She has a recurring role on Netflix’s Love, and is set to co-star in the short film Sonora with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

She’s also built up her own social media presence with more than 70,000 Instagram followers.



“MOM it’s not a phase,” she captioned her most recent set of selfies.

MOM it's not a phase A post shared by @irisapatow on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

