Watch Kate Hudson Belt Out a Soulful R&B Song!

Sing it, girl! Kate Hudson has been teasing fans with her musical talents for years, and on Sunday, she was filmed belting out a soulful tune on Instagram.



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Ziegler Dishes on Boyfriend Jack Kelly & Her New Project with Sia & Kate Hudson



Standing at a mic in a loose sweater and long skirt, the 38-year-old singer sang Labrinth’s song “Jealous,” while holding a glass of red wine and covering her shaved hair with a hat.

The conduit to many of the most amazing ladies I love. Happy triple bday @jyorn @erinfoster @nicomiz 💋💋💋@katehudson A post shared by Laurie Lynn Stark Official (@laurielynnstark) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

“It’s hard for me to say I’m jealous of the way you’re happy without me,” she sang.



“The conduit to many of the most amazing ladies I love. Happy triple bday @jyorn @erinfoster @nicomiz @katehudson,” Hudson’s friend, Laurie Lynn Stark, captioned the video.



Fellow pal Erin Foster also posted a group selfie in which the Sister star showed off her new buzz cut, joking, “Would ditch them for a guy in one second.”



Hudson recently shaved her head for a role in Sia’s new film alongside Maddie Ziegler. ET caught up with Ziegler at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday where she gushed about her famed co-star.

Would ditch them for a guy in one second. A post shared by Erin Foster (@erinfoster) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

MORE: Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Abs in a Bra Top While Covering Her Shaved Hair With a Hat: Pic



“She's amazing. She’s incredible,” Ziegler gushed about Hudson, adding that she has learned “everything” from the actress. “She’s becoming like a family member to me, so I love her so much.”



For more from Ziegler, watch the clip below!