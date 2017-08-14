Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pose With Pal Justin Timberlake at Charity Event: Pics!

J-Rod’s hanging with the A crowd! On Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attended the charity fundraiser, Apollo in the Hamptons, where they rubbed elbows with the best in the business.



The 48-year-old Shades of Blue star wowed in a white, long-sleeved romper with silver embellishments and strappy silver stilettos. As for the 42-year-old former New York Yankees star, he looked similarly suave in a navy jacket and tan pants.



The sexy couple was spotted chatting with Justin Timberlake, who also performed at the event. JT sang a duet with Pharrell Williams and also went through some of his biggest hits, including, “Sexy Back,” “Rock Your Body,” and “My Love.”

“Great time raising money for the Apollo Theatre in #NYC. JT killed it! #Hamptons,” Rodriguez captioned a group shot on Instagram.



The A-list event was also attended by Alicia Keys, Jon Bon Jovi, Jamie Foxx, Matt Lauer, Howard Stern, Priyanka Chopra, Chris Rock, Christie Brinkley, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

Always the best party of the year #ApolloInTheHamptons and great performances @JustinTimberlake and @TheRoots had everyone dancing #iphone7plus A post shared by Kevin Mazur (@kevinmazur) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

It was a busy weekend for Rodriguez, who also opened a UFC gym in Miami, Florida, with the help of his two daughters, 12-year-old Natasha and 9-year-old Ella.



