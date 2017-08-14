Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Being Called the 'OG of #FreeTheNipple': 'It’s Just the Way My Breasts Are'

Jennifer Aniston swears she was wearing a bra while portraying Rachel Green on Friends.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the 48-year-old actress was asked about what it's like to be called the "the OG of #FreeTheNipple," given how often Rachel’s nipples were showing through her outfits on the beloved sitcom. "I don’t know what to say about that!" Aniston exclaims. "It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya!"

The A-lister, however, doesn't seem to mind the title. "I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them -- it’s just the way my breasts are!" she adds. "But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!"

Aniston also opens up to the magazine about body shaming in Hollywood, admitting that she doesn't "think it’s getting much better."

"I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category. They're either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming," she explains. "It's a weird obsession that people have and I don't understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them? Why are we teaching young women this?"

She declares, "It's incredibly damaging. I was finally like, 'This has just got to stop!' If you're going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you're not at the weight you want to be -- you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares!"

Aniston says it's important to "tune out the noise."

"I just know that I'm happy and healthy and doing everything I can to be good in the world and to the people I work with," she continues.

Last month, Aniston announced that she'll be returning to TV and starring alongside Reese Witherspoon in a series about morning shows. "I love that I go to a set every day and do what I do, but I also love that I get to come home," she tells Vogue of being back on a television program. "It’s nice to be able to dip in, get your creative juices flowing, and then have your weekends. Any hardworking job that demands a lot of your time, whether you’re running a corporation or you’re an actor or a mom full-time, 24-7, it’s all about trying to find the balance and the time to refuel and recharge."

