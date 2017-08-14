Kesha Shows Support for Taylor Swift With Heartfelt Tweet: 'Truth Is Always the Answer'

Kesha is looking out for Taylor Swift, just as her friend did for her a few years ago.



On Monday morning, the "Praying" singer tweeted a message of support for Swift after former DJ David Mueller filed a lawsuit, accusing her of fabricating a story that he groped her during a meet-and-greet in Denver, Colorado, in 2014, which he claims led to him being fired and unable to get another job in his field. A judge threw out Mueller's lawsuit against Swift on Friday, while her countersuit against the former radio personality, in the amount of $1 for assault and battery, still stands, and will be deliberated by a judge on Monday.

"[Taylor Swift], I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness," Kesha wrote. "Truth is always the answer."

Back in February 2016, Swift showed her support for Kesha with her checkbook. The 27-year-old musician gave the 30-year-old pop star $250,000 as she went up against her former music producer, Dr. Luke, in court. "In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time," Swift's rep told ET in a statement at the time.

Kesha recently released her first album, Rainbow, years after her music career was put on hold when she filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke in 2014, claiming that he was physically, emotionally and sexually abusive towards her while they were working together. Dr. Luke has denied the allegations. In August 2016, she dropped the lawsuit in California against him in an effort to focus on new music, according to her legal counsel. Last week, Kesha's album hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart within hours of its release.



