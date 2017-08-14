Nick Viall to Live Chat With 'Bachelor in Paradise' Fans During Entire Season

Nick Viall is looking forward to the new season of Bachelor in Paradise just as much as any Bachelor Nation fan.

The 36-year-old reality star was a contestant on the ABC show prior to becoming the Bachelor, and spoke to ET ahead of Monday's highly anticipated season four premiere.

"I can tell you I am pretty excited to see how it all went down," Viall said of the controversial new season, adding that he didn't have much advice for Bachelor in Paradise rookies. "Paradise is a gold mine for providing an endless amount of material to have commentary on. It's one of my favorite shows on TV and easily the best show to interact socially with."

Viall has partnered with tvParty -- a social network that allows you to engage and interact with friends, celebrities and other fans while watching your favorite shows -- and will be covering the entire season of Bachelor in Paradise by live chatting each episode in the tvParty app.

Of course, Viall has plenty of experience interacting with fans, given his long history as a reality star -- which includes competing for both Andi Dorfmann and Kaitlyn Bristowe's final roses on The Bachelorette, before becoming the Bachelor himself and getting engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi.

"Over time I have learned that it isn't whether or not fans have something positive to say or if they are more compelled to be critical -- what matters most is that they care enough to have an opinion," Viall noted. "So, you learn to take the good with the bad when it comes to fans sharing their comments as they watch."

Fans are sure to have opinions on this season of Bachelor in Paradise given the scandal surrounding contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Viall said he hopes the season doesn't cover the controversy "too much."

"I feel like that situation has already been discussed probably already too much," he explained. "I am glad the show did the right thing to investigate the situation, and even happier that it was determined there was no foul play. I am guessing a lot of great and funny things also happen during filming and I am more excited to watch those things unfold."

As to what he's most excited about for the new season, Viall joked, "Seeing which cast member seeks out dating advice from which animal, obviously."

Viall also couldn't be happier for Bachelor in Paradise success couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell. Viall attended their wedding in June at the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and the couple is now expecting their first child together.

"I couldn't be happier for Evan and Carly and the fact that they are now pregnant makes being a part of that day even better," Viall said of the wedding. "It was a great day filled with lots of happiness."

ET spoke with Viall and Grimaldi in May, when the two said they had "zero plans" to do more reality TV after his stint on Dancing With the Stars.

