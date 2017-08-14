Female Stunt Driver Dies on 'Deadpool 2' Set

It's a sad day for the cast and crew of Deadpool 2.

ET has learned that a female stunt driver died on the set of the action sequel in Canada on Monday during a motorcycle stunt.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning," a spokesman for 20th Century Fox told ET in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

Eyewitnesses told the Vancouver Sun that around 8 a.m., the woman was filming the stunt when she lost control of her bike. She jumped a curb and crashed into Shaw Tower, across from Canada Place.

The outlet also reports that she was treated by ambulance personnel but died at the scene.

The accident is currently still under investigation.

Production for Deadpool 2 began filming in June and actor Ryan Reynolds has been sharing behind-the-scenes pics ever since.

Back in July, Reynolds, who is reprising his role as Wade in the superhero sequel, teased fans with their first look at Zazie Beetz as Domino, a former X-Force mutant who has the ability to get luck on her side.

