WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in ICU, Rep Asks for 'Prayers'

by Desiree Murphy 12:05 PM PDT, August 14, 2017
Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair has been hospitalized.

The 68-year-old retired WWE wrestler's rep revealed the news via Twitter on Monday, asking fans to send prayers.

"Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?" Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent LLC, wrote. "If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues."

Governor Mike Huckabee also confirmed the news via Twitter, revealing Flair is currently in intensive care.

"Praying for friend Ric Flair-in ICU," Huckabee shared. "I love Nature Boy Ric Flair-he campaigned with me numerous times. Hoping he slams illness on the mat!"

WWE superstar John Cena also weighed in, tweeting, "Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy. Sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp."

ProWrestlingSheet.com first reported that Flair was admitted to the hospital on Saturday by his family for heart-related issues. Since then, many other WWE stars and fans have sent Flair well wishes. See below:

