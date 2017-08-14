Kim Kardashian Marvels at Niece Dream's 'Pretty' Cry Face: 'I'm Gonna Take Notes'

Dream Kardashian's doldrums have made Aunt Kim a little jealous!

Kim Kardashian West shared a photo with her 9-month-old niece to Instagram on Friday, hilariously noting that even when she cries, Dream is still so, so adorable.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Has Her 'Same Cry Face'

"Even her cry face is pretty!" the 36-year-old reality star wrote. "I'm gonna take notes!"

Even her cry face is pretty! I'm gonna take notes! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Aww, cheer up, Dream! That's pretty high praise coming from Kim, whose own famous tear-shedding moments have been immortalized via memes, GIFs and emojis for years.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hire a Surrogate to Have Baby No. 3

And it seems that Kim's cry face has been passed on to her kids! In January, the mother of two tweeted a fan who asked her whether her son, Saint, cries a lot, "omg he has my same cry face.... poor guy!”

Watch the video below for what motherhood has taught Kim.