Thomas Rhett's Daughter Willa Kisses Her Newborn Sister -- See the Precious Pics!

Thomas Rhett's 1-year-old daughter, Willa Gray, is already proving she's an awesome big sister!

The country star shared a series of clips of Willa and his wife, Lauren Akins, marveling over the newest member of their family -- baby girl Ada James, who was born over the weekend.

Rhett shared the cute videos on his Instagram story, which featured Willa adorably dressed in a pink tutu and "Big Sister" T-shirt.

"Can you give Ada a kiss?" Rhett asks Willa, as his mom, Paige Braswell, cradles the newborn.

Moments later, Willa leans in to give her baby sis a kiss on the forehead.

But the "awws" then turn into laughs when Willa starts messing up Ada's hair!

"OK, that was rough," Rhett jokes.

"Lord help us," another post read.

Best of luck to raising two girls, Rhett!

