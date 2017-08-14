Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Hold Hands On a Sunday Stroll in NYC -- See the Sweet Pic!

Sometimes the smallest things couples do are the sweetest!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were spotted holding hands in New York City on Sunday, where the 36-year-old singer was all smiles while enjoying a weekend walk with his wife of four years.

Looks like a sweet couples day!

Meanwhile, Biel talked to ET's Sophie Schillaci about Timberlake at the NYC premiere of The Sinner last month, revealing that her husband wasn't spooked by her terrifying new role.

"I don't think he was scared [of me], because he's been along with me this whole journey," Biel shared. "I, of course, told him what the book was, what it was about, what happens, so he has been in the know for a long time. But I think it was definitely weird for him to see me like that. I hope that means that we're doing a good job and we're making it look really realistic."

