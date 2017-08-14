Ryan Reynolds Says He's 'Heartbroken' Over Death of 'Deadpool 2' Stuntwoman

Ryan Reynolds is mourning the loss of the female stunt driver who tragically died on the set of Deadpool 2 on Monday morning.

After news broke that the woman died after she lost control of her bike during a motorcycle stunt in Vancouver, Canada, the 40-year-old actor took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool [2]," wrote Reynolds, who's reprising his role as Wade in the superhero sequel. "We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."

"My heart pours out to them," he added, "along with each and every person she touched in this world."

A spokesperson for Fox confirmed the news to ET shortly after the incident occurred around 8 a.m.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning," the statement read. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

The accident remains under investigation.

