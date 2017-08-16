ET Obsessions: 'Project Runway,' 'Logan Lucky,' 'The Defenders' and 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, this is what we're most excited about:

Why We're Obsessed With 'Bachelor in Paradise'

While Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson ruled season four's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise following claims of misconduct between the two contestants, it was fellow cast members who had more to say about the scandal and even questioning Olympios' statement that she was a "victim." "The question comes into, would you have given the same consent if you were sober?" Diggy Moreland said. "I think we've all been there the next morning or whatever, and you're like, 'Yeah, I shouldn't have done this. Not to make light of the situation, but it's like, alcohol clouds your judgment, but you can give consent.'" Now that the drama has unfolded, who do you think is getting a rose next? Check out our rundown on each couple in the link below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Project Runway'

It's Project Runway's super sweet 16th season! And to celebrate, the show will be doing things a little differently. For the first time in Runway history, models ranging from size 0 to 22 will grace the catwalk to celebrate body diversity. That means designers will be expected to create clothing for a wider range of body types over the course of the season -- and we couldn't be more excited about that. Also returning this season is host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn, along with judges Nina Garcia and Zac Posen. Topping the guest judge roster is Demi Lovato, Maddie Ziegler, Olivia Munn, Kate Upton, Katie Holmes, Kelsea Ballerini and many more. Tour the 16 competing designers' closet here!

Project Runway returns Thursday, Aug. 17 on Lifetime.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Logan Lucky'

While Channing Tatum can be caught busting a move with a gas station attendant named Beatrice -- he'll be playing a family man in his new flick, Lucky Logan, out this Friday. The heist-themed movie with a heavy NASCAR influence also stars Daniel Craig, who recently confirmed he will be coming back to play James Bond. And although we know him as secret agent 007, this flick will introduce you to a side of Craig you've never seen before, bringing on the comic streak as an incarcerated bank robber with a platinum-blond buzz cut named Joe Bang. "He just came in and just murdered this role," Tatum told ET of his co-star at the movie's premiere. "Joe Bang is my favorite character in the script and he just surpassed every hope I have for him."

Logan Lucky races into theaters Friday, Aug. 18.

Why We're Obsessed With 'The Defenders'

One of the more fun parts of Marvel's The Defenders is the chance to see not only the four superheroes: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist come together, but to also watch the different parts of their worlds collide. While details about the show's plot have largely remained shrouded in mystery, a brief glimpse in the trailer shows a seemingly vampiric Elektra Natchios, who has been resurrected after her death in season two of Daredevil. What will that mean for the Defenders? ET sat down with the crew at San Diego Comic-Con last month, where executive producer Marco Ramirez teased the highly anticipated mash-up show. "This is not the kind of show where they're ever going to have a headquarters," Ramirez said. "No one is going to get fitted for suits. No one gets T-shirts. Jessica's going to look at Danny and say your fists don't make any sense."

The Defenders premieres Friday, Aug. 18 on Netflix.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Mr. Mercedes'

There's some serious promise here, just one episode into David E. Kelley's adaptation of Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes. And with King as an executive producer, it's no wonder. The 10-episode project, directed by Jack Bender, tells the story of a dangerous game of cat and mouse as a demented serial killer, Brady Hartsfield (Penny Dreadful's Harry Treadaway), taunts washed-up detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) out of retirement with lurid letters and emails. Unsure who he's after, Hodges starts a private crusade to find the killer before he strikes again. "If I think the product is something that's not going to reflect well on my work, I'm like, 'Thank you very much, I'm too busy.' King told ET during a sit-down interview, who signed on after watching an early cut of the pilot. "If it's quality, you're never too busy. You want to be a cheerleader and shout about it and say, 'Look, this is really good! Go see it!'"

Mr.Mercedes airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Audience.