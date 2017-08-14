Jury Rules in Favor of Taylor Swift in Alleged Groping Lawsuit

Taylor Swift has emerged victorious in her legal battle against former radio host David Mueller.

The jury found Mueller guilty of assault and battery for allegedly groping the pop star at a 2013 meet and greet.

Mueller, who has denied the claims, filed a $3 million suit against the singer in September 2015, claiming she cost him his job and future career opportunities. Swift countersued Mueller for $1, accusing him of assault and battery.

The jury in the civil case reached a unanimous verdict on Monday, striking down Mueller's lawsuit and upholding Swift's countersuit. The jury found no preponderance of evidence that Mueller's career was "intentionally interfered" with by Swift's representatives, and denied him any claim to monetary damages.

Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, and her radio promotions director, Frank Bell, were also named in Mueller's lawsuit.

The singer held her mom's hand as the jury read their verdict in regards to Swift's countersuit, announcing that both Bell and Andrea Swift had been found not guilty of intentionally interfering with Mueller's contract.

When the jury foreman announced that they had found Mueller guilty of assault and battery, Swift's mom couldn't hold back her tears, and she embraced her daughter, who smiled at the positive outcome of the trial. The pair cried with joy in court together.

Swift's attorney, Doug Baldridge, praised the singer outside the courthouse after the trial, telling reporters, "It takes wonderful people like Taylor to stand up and draw these lines."

"That dollar is a single dollar and it is of immeasurable value," Baldridge added, referring to the $1 in damages Swift was awarded in her countersuit. The lawyer also showed his appreciation for the jury's decision, sharing, "They knuckled down and they did the right thing. They listened to the evidence."

Reporting by Tracie De La Rosa and Sophie Schillaci.