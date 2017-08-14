Playing Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Lawsuit Victory: 'My Hope Is to Help Those Whose Voices Should Also Be Heard'

Taylor Swift has revealed she plans to help victims of sexual assault following her victory in a legal battle against ex-radio host David Mueller.

On Tuesday, an eight-member jury found Mueller liable of assault and battery for allegedly groping the singer during a meet and greet in Denver, Colorado, in 2013.

"I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process,” the 27-year-old singer said in a statement.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she continued. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

Outside the courthouse, Baldridge told reporters that he was “delighted” with the jury’s decision.

“It takes wonderful people like Taylor to stand up and draw these lines,” he said.

Mueller, who has denied the claims, filed a $3 million suit against the singer in September 2015, claiming she cost him his job and future career opportunities. Swift countersued Mueller for $1, accusing him of assault and battery. In addition to finding that Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, and her radio promotions director, Frank Bell, did not intentionally interfere with Mueller's contract, the jury also ruled that Swift be awarded the symbolic dollar.

“That dollar is a single dollar and it is of immeasurable value,” Baldridge told press.

Reporting by Sophie Schillaci and Tracie De La Rosa.