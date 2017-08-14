America Ferrera Gives Amber Tamblyn's Daughter a Kiss in Heartwarming Snapshot -- See the 'Sisterhood' Pic!

America Ferrera has nothing but love for her friend Amber Tamblyn's adorable new baby.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars hung out recently, and Tamblyn brought along her adorable 5-month-old daughter, Marlow.

The Superstore star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snapshot from their day together, showing Ferrera planting a kiss on the newborn baby girl's head. The actress captioned the cute photo, "#thefutureisSisterhood."

#thefutureisSisterhood A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Tamblyn and her husband, comedian David Cross, welcomed their little girl in February. Cross shared one of first adorable photos of little Marlow in March, joking, "Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights. I'm investigating."

Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights. I'm investigating. A post shared by David Cross (@davidcrossofficial) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

In May, Ferrera and fellow Sisterhood co-stars Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel turned out to support the new mom at the premiere of her directorial debut, Paint It Black, at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

