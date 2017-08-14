'Hannah Montana' Star Jason Earles Marries Katie Drysen & Celebrates With a Mini Disney Channel Reunion!

Jason Earles is a newly married man.

The former Hannah Montana star, who played Miley Cyrus' older brother on the popular Disney Channel series, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Katie Drysen, on Sunday.

The cute couple exchanged their vows at The Garland in Toluca Lake, California, and took to Instagram to share the joyful news with their friends and fans.

"Here's a glimpse at the the most magical day of my life," Earles captioned a beautiful wedding video he posted. "She's perfect."

Here's a glimpse at the the most magical day of my life. She's perfect. #happilyeverearles2017 @andhervisuals captured the day beautifully. Beyond blown away. A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

PHOTOS: Disney Channel Stars: Then and Now

The 40-year-old actor posted some awesome snapshots of the couple's amazing custom-made Funko Pop! Vinyl cake toppers and his "League of Extraordinary Groomsmen."

Custom cake toppers by @sfcassata They are too frickin perfect. Sometimes it's the small things. #happilyeverearles2017 A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

The League of Extraordinary Groomsmen. #happilyeverearles2017 Thanks for standing with me fellas. Love ya! A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Drysen also shared some super sweet pics from their special day, including one photo of the newlyweds kissing as they cut into their gorgeous wedding confection.

"I only came for the cake," Drysen teased in the caption.

I only came for the cake 🎂😜😘 A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

She also posted a short video of her getting laced up in her wedding gown, writing, "Me trying to suck everything in as well as do a quick boob grab."

Me trying to suck everything in as well as do a quick boob grab 😂😂😂 thank you @hashsacu #tightertightertighter ❤️❤️❤️ you can see @andhervisuals and @weddingnature in action! Can't wait to show you their work 🙌🙌🙌 A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

PHOTOS: Favorite Cast Reunions

Among those who turned out for the beautiful wedding were many of Earles' fellow Disney Channel stars, including Emily Osment, who co-starred with the newly-married performer on both Hannah Montana and the Disney Channel original movie Dadnapped.

Osment even snapped a pic of the "Casual Dadnapped reunion" at the ceremony -- posing with co-stars Phill Lewis, Moises Arias, and George Newbern -- and Earles shared a pic with all of his "old friends" on his special day.

Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you! A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Got a chance to meet up with some old friends. Here's a couple. Love these guys #happilyeverearles2017 A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

WATCH: Celebrity Weddings We're Still Waiting For