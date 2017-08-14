'Hannah Montana' Star Jason Earles Marries Katie Drysen & Celebrates With a Mini Disney Channel Reunion!

Jason Earles is a newly married man.
The former Hannah Montana star, who played Miley Cyrus' older brother on the popular Disney Channel series, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Katie Drysen, on Sunday.
The cute couple exchanged their vows at The Garland in Toluca Lake, California, and took to Instagram to share the joyful news with their friends and fans.
"Here's a glimpse at the the most magical day of my life," Earles captioned a beautiful wedding video he posted. "She's perfect."
The 40-year-old actor posted some awesome snapshots of the couple's amazing custom-made Funko Pop! Vinyl cake toppers and his "League of Extraordinary Groomsmen."
Drysen also shared some super sweet pics from their special day, including one photo of the newlyweds kissing as they cut into their gorgeous wedding confection.
"I only came for the cake," Drysen teased in the caption.
She also posted a short video of her getting laced up in her wedding gown, writing, "Me trying to suck everything in as well as do a quick boob grab."
Among those who turned out for the beautiful wedding were many of Earles' fellow Disney Channel stars, including Emily Osment, who co-starred with the newly-married performer on both Hannah Montana and the Disney Channel original movie Dadnapped.
Osment even snapped a pic of the "Casual Dadnapped reunion" at the ceremony -- posing with co-stars Phill Lewis, Moises Arias, and George Newbern -- and Earles shared a pic with all of his "old friends" on his special day.
