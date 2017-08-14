'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress and Wife London Reveal They’re Having a Baby Girl -- See the Adorable Pic!

iCarly star Nathan Kress has revealed that he and his wife, London, are having a baby girl!

The 24-year-old actor posted a photo showing the couple posing with a pink balloon reading, “It’s a Baby Girl!” on Instagram on Sunday.

And judging by the ecstatic looks on their faces, the couple couldn’t be more thrilled with the news!

“You can find me on my porch, in my rocking chair, polishing my shotgun, for the next 18 to 40 years,” Nathan captioned the photo.

London, 24, also shared the snap, as well as a detailed update on how her “sweet baby girl” is doing.

Noting that she and her “lil nugget” are completely healthy, she also addressed her slender figure.

“I have 100% not strived to be skinny, but I AM striving to be healthy,” she explained. “Believe me, there has been no shortage of eating or malnutrition for me or baby girl. I know some may have seemed concerned about my size/baby's size in my mid-pregnancy photo, but I hope this helps ease some minds :).”

“We all have unique body types, and this just happens to be mine right now!” the blonde beauty continued. “It doesn't matter what size each of us are, pregnant or not, as long as we're taking care of our bodies.”

On Thursday, the mom-to-be posted a pic of her bare bump. “Already halfway there... baby has been kicking like CRAZY 😜,” she wrote.

Already halfway there... baby has been kicking like CRAZY 😜We do know the gender & we'll let ya know very soon what it is. Love this babe with all our ❤️s A post shared by London Kress (@londonelisekress) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Due in January, London was recently surprised with an “intimate” family baby shower thrown by her mother.

The couple shared their pregnancy news in July, with Nathan -- who is set to star in an upcoming digital scripted series, Alive in Denver -- posting a snap of the pair cradling London’s baby bump with Big Ben in the background. Later in the month, they enjoyed a pre-parenthood vacation to New Zealand, where they snapped an epic selfie in the tourist mecca of Queenstown.

This will be the first child for the pair, who both starred in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm. They tied the knot in Los Angeles, California, in 2015, but recently referred to England as their “home for now.”

