'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress and Wife London Reveal They’re Having a Baby Girl -- See the Adorable Pic!

iCarly star Nathan Kress has revealed that he and his wife, London, are having a baby girl!
The 24-year-old actor posted a photo showing the couple posing with a pink balloon reading, “It’s a Baby Girl!” on Instagram on Sunday.
And judging by the ecstatic looks on their faces, the couple couldn’t be more thrilled with the news!
“You can find me on my porch, in my rocking chair, polishing my shotgun, for the next 18 to 40 years,” Nathan captioned the photo.
London, 24, also shared the snap, as well as a detailed update on how her “sweet baby girl” is doing.
Noting that she and her “lil nugget” are completely healthy, she also addressed her slender figure.
“I have 100% not strived to be skinny, but I AM striving to be healthy,” she explained. “Believe me, there has been no shortage of eating or malnutrition for me or baby girl. I know some may have seemed concerned about my size/baby's size in my mid-pregnancy photo, but I hope this helps ease some minds :).”
“We all have unique body types, and this just happens to be mine right now!” the blonde beauty continued. “It doesn't matter what size each of us are, pregnant or not, as long as we're taking care of our bodies.”
Our sweet baby girl is officially on the way!!! 💝 As a general update, the baby and I are completely healthy! Our appt. last week confirmed that we are both on the perfect track for weight gain, heart rates, size--in fact she's a week ahead of schedule right now, growing like crazy. I have 100% not strived to be skinny, but I AM striving to be healthy. Believe me, there has been no shortage of eating or malnutrition for me or baby girl. I know some may have seemed concerned about my size/baby's size in my mid-pregnancy photo, but I hope this helps ease some minds :) We all have unique body types, and this just happens to be mine right now! It doesn't matter what size each of us are, pregnant or not, as long as we're taking care of our bodies. I think it's absolutely fascinating how God creates every body and every baby so uniquely. That's what makes the world such a colorful place! Thank you again for all the love and support on this exciting journey! We can't wait to meet our lil nugget 💕
On Thursday, the mom-to-be posted a pic of her bare bump. “Already halfway there... baby has been kicking like CRAZY 😜,” she wrote.
Due in January, London was recently surprised with an “intimate” family baby shower thrown by her mother.
The other day my mom threw us a very intimate, family baby shower. I had NO idea it was coming, due to their impeccable secrecy (& also a touch of my ever present pregnancy brain). I was clueless. I'm so thankful for our whole family and the love and support they've given us in such a beautiful time as this. I appreciate their servant hearts they've had all throughout this pregnancy. Thank you to our Moore and Kress family. Love you guys dearly. And so does our baby.....boy or girl.
The couple shared their pregnancy news in July, with Nathan -- who is set to star in an upcoming digital scripted series, Alive in Denver -- posting a snap of the pair cradling London’s baby bump with Big Ben in the background. Later in the month, they enjoyed a pre-parenthood vacation to New Zealand, where they snapped an epic selfie in the tourist mecca of Queenstown.
I'm so grateful for my best friend. And for all the adventures we get into. And for how hard he works all the time. And mostly for his devotion to the Lord first, and his family following as a close second. I'm so looking forward to growing our family together 💕 And to all the rest of you beautiful people, thank you for all of your love and support in these past couple of weeks. We're so encouraged by your words...you brought another new element of excitement to the sweet news of our lil babe. Thank you :) We love you guys. #alsoshoutouttothephotobombhomieontheleft #shetherealmvp💯
This will be the first child for the pair, who both starred in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm. They tied the knot in Los Angeles, California, in 2015, but recently referred to England as their “home for now.”
