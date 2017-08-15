David Mueller Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Wins in Court, Insists He 'Never' Groped the Singer

David Mueller sat down for his first TV interview following Taylor Swift's victory in court.

On Monday, a jury found Mueller liable of assault and battery for allegedly groping the "Shake It Off" singer during a meet-and-greet in Denver, Colorado, in 2013. Mueller, who has denied the claims, filed a $3 million suit against the singer in September 2015, claiming she cost him his job and future career opportunities. The 27-year-old musician countersued Mueller for $1, accusing him of assault and battery. In addition to finding that Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, and her radio promotions director, Frank Bell, did not intentionally interfere with the former radio DJ's contract, the jury also ruled that Swift be awarded the symbolic dollar.

In an interview with ABC News, which aired in part on Tuesday's Good Morning America, Mueller reacted to the photo that was presented in court that Swift claims was taken at the time that she was allegedly groped by him. "I wasn't invited to be in the photo, so I just moved into the shot the best I could," Mueller explained his positioning in the image.

When asked if he was wanting "people to consider the possibility that one of America's biggest superstars is lying or at least mistaken," Mueller replied, "What I'm saying is I didn't do what they say I did. I didn't do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt -- and I can pass a polygraph [test]."

As for why he waited two years to file a lawsuit, Mueller said he initially just "asked for something in writing, which stated there was a misunderstanding," so he could "possibly convince" radio stations to hire him.

Mueller also said that he's considering filing an appeal.

Meanwhile, Swift is beyond pleased with the jury's ruling, and is hoping to help others in similar situations. “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said in a statement. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."