Mindy Kaling Opens Up for First Time About Pregnancy and Motherhood: 'It’s So Unknown to Me'

Mindy Kaling is "really excited" about becoming a first-time mom.

The 38-year-old actress-writer opens up to Willie Geist on Sunday Today about her pregnancy and the attributes she hopes to pass down to her child. "It’s so unknown to me," she tells Geist. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands.'"

MORE: Oprah Winfrey Shocked to Find Out Mindy Kaling Is 5 Months Pregnant -- 'My Mouth Dropped'

Kaling -- who has yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father -- is keeping a sense of humor about motherhood. "It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she quips.

In all seriousness, the Mindy Project star says she wants to be the kind of parent that her late mother, Swati Roysircar, was to her growing up. "My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she recalls. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. If I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

EXCLUSIVE: Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon Share Memories From Wrinkle in Time Makeup Chairs

Kaling's full interview with Geist will air Sept. 10 on Sunday Today, while the sixth and final season of The Mindy Project premieres Sept. 12 on Hulu.

ET spoke with Kaling just days prior to her pregnancy news! Check out our exclusive interview:

