Tiger Woods Reportedly Had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in His System at Time of DUI Arrest

The results of Tiger Woods' toxicology report have been released following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29.

The results, which were made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday and obtained by ET, show that the 41-year-old golf pro had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) -- the active ingredient in marijuana -- in his system. It is not yet known if all these substances were prescribed to Woods, as medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

After the toxicology report was made public, Woods released a statement to several media outlets. "As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress," he said. "I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

At the time of his arrest, Woods claimed he had not been drinking alcohol. He passed two breathalyzer tests but ultimately failed a field sobriety test. He denied taking any illegal drugs, but did admit to taking Xanax. According to a police report, Woods had also been prescribed Solarex, Vioxx, Vicodin and Turox by his physician.

On June 19, Woods posted a written statement to Twitter, revealing that he was "receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and sleep disorder." A few weeks later, he shared on social media that he had "completed an out of state private intensive program."

"I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends," Woods tweeted. "I am so very thankful for all of the support I've received."

According to ESPN, Woods -- whose last win was in August 2013 -- has had four surgeries on his back over the past three years, with the most recent being fusion surgery. He has not competed since February and is not expected to return to the golf course until next year.