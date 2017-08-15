Kim Kardashian Says She and Nicole Richie Shoplifted Together as Kids: 'We Thought We Were So Badass'

Kim Kardashian West admits that there was some acting out during her childhood.

The 36-year-old reality star posted to her website and app subscribers this week about her longtime love of makeup, admitting that at a very young age, it led to her and childhood friend Nicole Richie to do a little shoplifting.

"When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick," she confessed. "I can't remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon."

"We thought we were so badass!" Kim added, noting that, at the time, it was her small way of feeling rebellious. "I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."

Of course, Kim's had a long time to learn from her childhood mistakes, which must give her some perspective for raising her two kids with Kanye West -- along with a third on the way via surrogate.

Watch the video below for Kim's recent revelations about how raising 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint has changed her.