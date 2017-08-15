Celine Dion Is the Ultimate Hockey Mom as She Busts a Move at Her Son's Game

If you thought Celine Dion was high-energy onstage, you should see her in the stands.

The 49-year-old singer recently attended a hockey game for one of her sons, and got very excited while cheering on his team. In a video shared on Instagram by someone at the game, Dion is seen up out of her seat and dancing and clapping with her hands in the air while wearing a hockey jersey.

WATCH: Celine Dion Is the Queen of Couture, Rocks 6 Dazzling Looks for Vogue Fashion Film

Normal Day With Céline Dion 🇨🇦🎤 A post shared by Maximilien (@maxii.milien) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Instagram user Maximilien was seated behind Dion -- who appeared to be makeup-free, sporting glasses and a messy bun -- and even got her to pose mid-dance.

MORE: Celine Dion Goes Shopping With Her Adorable 6-Year-Old Twin Sons

In February, ET spoke with Dion about how she's coping with being a single mom after the death of her husband, Rene Angelil, early last year. "I feel stronger," the "Power of Love" singer shared. "He gave me the rest of him. I feel stronger, I step forward. I say what I mean, I mean what I say. I stand up for my kids and I feel like I'm the leader of the family."

Here's a look at ET's emotional interview with the mother of three: