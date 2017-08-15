Playing Anna Faris Breaks Silence After Chris Pratt Split, Thanks Fans for Their Support: 'I Truly Love You'

Anna Faris is feeling the love from her fans after her separation from Chris Pratt.

The Mom star began the most recent episode of her Unqualified podcast by thanking fans for their support after her split from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star earlier this month, following eight years of marriage.

"Hey, listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving," the 40-year-old actress mentioned at the top of her show. "I truly love you."

On Aug. 6, Faris shared to Instagram the following statement: "We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

Meanwhile, Pratt made his first appearance since the split at Sunday night's 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

