Christina El Moussa Requests Spousal Support From Tarek in Response to Divorce Petition

The stars of Flip or Flop have now both filed for divorce.

Eight months after Tarek El Moussa submitted a divorce petition to the Orange County Superior Court, Christina El Moussa responded with a filing of her own, and is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, as well as spousal support. She is also requesting that Tarek pay her attorney fees.

Christina lists her separation from Tarek as being May 23, 2016, and would like the court to determine the total property, assets and debts that the two shared while married.



A source close to the mother of two tells ET, “Christina is looking forward to moving on to the next chapter in her life.”

Back in January, Tarek filed a divorce petition, requesting that Christina be ordered to pay him spousal support. He also wanted the court to terminate Christina's ability to be awarded alimony. Like his estranged wife, Tarek too is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

In February, Tarek told ET that he didn't even want alimony from Christina. "I just checked a box, at this point, I don't have to go after any alimony," he said. "I mean, we do everything jointly."

The HGTV reality stars announced their separation in December 2015, disclosing that they had broken up after a heated fight that led to the police being called to their Orange County, California, home. "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said in a joint statement to ET at the time. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

ET has reached out to Tarek and Christina's reps for comment.



Over the summer, a source confirmed to ET that Christina has moved on and is currently dating an Orange County businessman named Doug. Here's an inside look into her new relationship:



Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

