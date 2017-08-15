Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartfelt Message and Flashback Photo for Daughter Simone on Her 'Sweet 16'

Dwayne Johnson can't believe his daughter, Simone, is growing up so fast.

On Monday, the 45-year-old actor celebrated Simone's 16th birthday with a super sweet post on Instagram. "And just like that my baby girl @simonegjohnson turns 16," he captioned a flashback photo of when his daughter was still a little girl. "Feels like just yesterday, I held her tiny body in my hands the day she was born as I whispered, 'I'm gonna love and take care of you for the rest of my life.' She of course cried, which in newborn lingo translates to, 'You're the best damn daddy on the planet.' True story."

Continuing to gush over his daughter, Johnson added: "Happy Birthday, honey! I'm so proud of the awesome young woman you've become. Keep your eyes on that prize, keep working hard and I got your back every step of the way. Now go have fun! #FatherDaughterBond #OurSnapPhilosophy"

The action star loves to pull out all the stops when it comes to birthdays. When his youngest daughter, Jasmine, turned a year old in December, Johnson shared a video of him singing "Happy Birthday," which inevitably made hearts melt.

Teaching 'em young to start applauding the moment daddy starts singing. Smart girl. Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress;). Happy 1st Birthday baby girl. Got you for life. #Aiga #PuaMana🌺 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

Then on his birthday in May, he also posted a snap of himself and Jasmine hanging out. "This lil' mama surprised me by runnin' into my arms and yelling, 'Daaaahdeeeeee,' which in my mind clearly means, 'Happy birthday, daddy! You're the coolest daddy on the planet and the sexiest man alive. Now go crush your workout and keep stayin' woke,'" he quipped in the caption.

Check out the adorable father-daughter moment: