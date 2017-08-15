Artist Behind Taylor Swift's Courtroom Sketches Admits Singer Was Too 'Pretty' to Draw

Taylor Swift may have emerged victorious in her legal battle against former radio host David Mueller, but everyone's still talking about Jedd Kandyba's courtroom sketches of the pop star, which were released to the media during the trial.

In a new interview with Fox 31 Denver, the Colorado-based artist goes into detail about what it was like sketching Swift in court.

"A person like Taylor Swift, who is very pretty -- has perfectly proportioned dimensions on the face -- is actually much harder [to sketch]," Kandyba, who's been sketching in courtrooms since the '80s, reveals. "Everybody's got little idiosyncrasies about them that you want to pick up on."

Kandyba was responsible for not only sketching Swift, but all the people involved in the legal saga, including Mueller.

"It's hard," he says. "Some people are just much easier to draw than others. If you give me somebody with a beard and glasses -- bingo -- got it."

And seeing as how high-profile of a celebrity Swift is, Kandyba admits he was nervous ahead of the trial.

"I'm always drawing people in my head and they always look way better in my head than they do on paper," he jokes. "It made me very nervous going into it. That's why I did practice sketches ahead of time."

As ET previously reported, the jury ruled in favor of Swift on Monday. The jury found Mueller liable for assault and battery for allegedly groping the pop star at a 2013 meet and greet.

Mueller, who has denied the claims, filed a $3 million suit against the singer in September 2015, claiming she cost him his job and future career opportunities. Swift countersued Mueller for $1, accusing him of assault and battery.

The jury in the civil case reached a unanimous verdict on Monday, striking down Mueller's lawsuit and upholding Swift's countersuit. The jury found no preponderance of evidence that Mueller's career was "intentionally interfered" with by Swift's representatives, and denied him any claim to monetary damages.

Swift's attorney, Doug Baldridge, praised the singer outside the courthouse after the trial, telling reporters, "It takes wonderful people like Taylor to stand up and draw these lines."

