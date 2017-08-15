NEWS

‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Vinessa Shaw Expecting Her First Child

by Leena Tailor 2:15 PM PDT, August 15, 2017
Hocus Pocus star Vinessa Shaw is set to become a mom!

The 41-year-old actress announced she is expecting in an Instagram post on Saturday, showing her posing with her husband, Kristopher Gifford, on a step-and-repeat reading, “Great news! I am pregnant!”

“Great News! We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!” Shaw wrote.

The 40 Days and 40 Nights star then explained the photo’s backdrop. “My hubby is a graphic designer, so I hope you appreciate his cheekiness 😉🐣💫.”

While the creative background might have been perfect, it was a witchier post on Monday that captured the attention of Hocus Pocus fans.

The film-themed post featured a framed positive pregnancy test, with a background showing three witches and reading, “Winnie, I smell… a child. It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.”

“Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement?? 🤣🤣🤣,” Shaw captioned the photo.

