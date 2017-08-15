Brooklyn Beckham Admits to Getting Shy While Photographing Models, Loves His 'Old-Man Style'

Brooklyn Beckham has a bright future in photography, but even the 18-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham gets shy around models.

"I do backstage photography at my mum’s shows, and I mean, I love doing it -- but my mum’s like, ‘Go take pictures of the models!’ and I’m a bit shy," the budding photographer tells GQ in an interview released on Tuesday. "So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I’m used to it."

The eldest Beckham has a passion for taking black-and-white portraits, but also has an appreciation for fashion -- which stems from his stylish parents.

"My favorite outfit is like a Peaky Blinders kind of look,” he shares. "I have a really old-man style. I’m also really into skateboarding outfits, like the baggy Vans jeans? But I don’t like dressing saggy, like American my-age kids do."

Earlier this month, Beckham spoke with ET about how he got into photography and how David gave him his first camera.

"I just started carrying it everywhere with me, posting on my Instagram," he told ET. "And then I just really enjoyed it and I found out I was pretty good at it. So I just stuck with it."

