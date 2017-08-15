Dylan Sprouse Looks All Grown Up Days After Girlfriend Calls Him Out for Reportedly Cheating

Dylan Sprouse is all grown up!

Just two weeks after his twin brother, Cole, announced Dylan's return to acting after a six-year hiatus, the former Disney star stepped out on Monday for the premiere of Patti Cake$ at The Metrograph in New York City.

Dylan was still rocking shoulder-length blonde locks, but this time they were paired with a bit of scruff, plus he looked perfectly theater-ready in a black T-shirt, lightwash jeans and a brown belt.

The appearance comes just four days after his girlfriend, Dayna Frazer, shocked fans by sharing a selfie on her Instagram story of herself crying with the caption, "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol."

The pair started dating in 2014 and appear to have broken up in lieu of the cheating allegations, though neither has publicly commented on Dayna's post.

What they have both done, however, is go on a social media erasing spree. The model has deleted all photos of the 25-year-old actor from her 'gram, while Dylan's feed now consists of just nine posts, eight of which combine to look like a drawing of a living room.

This has caused fans of the pair, who had gotten used to seeing the once loved-up couple post cute pics from their time together in Brooklyn, to go into their own tear-induced frenzies, with many throwing their support behind Dayna.

I swear if I've just seen Dayna Frazer's insta story and it's true... if Dylan has cheated on her I'm going to fully give up on life/love — Ches (@CescaaGracee) August 10, 2017

Dylan Sprouse just cheated on Dayna Frazer i'm done love is dead — Vivien Nelsen ϟ (@viviennelsen) August 11, 2017

i just lost all the respect i had for dylan sprouse, dayna is beautiful and doesn't deserve this. #dylansprouseisoverparty — j (@Riverdalespamm) August 10, 2017

RIP to those gushing Instagrams full of cute pics like this glowing shot:

