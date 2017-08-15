Jennifer Lawrence Is Charming as Ever, Wants to Drink Wine With You

Jennifer Lawrence sure loves her wine!

The 27-year-old actress stars in a quirky new PSA for Omaze, which gives fans the chance to hang out with Lawrence and go wine tasting together!

"I'm here to give you and a guest a chance to come wine tasting with me in California to benefit Represent.Us," the Oscar winner says in the clip. "It'll be great. We'll hang out, we'll drink some wine, talk politics, drink wine. Maybe we'll call your ex. Maybe we'll call my ex, who knows? The point is we’ll have fun!"

In the three-minute video, Lawrence also plays a fun game of "Movie Review or Wine Review," where she has to guess if the quote she reads aloud is reviewing one of her films or a wine.

Fans can sign up via Omaze's website for the chance to drink and have a picnic with the Hunger Games star. Proceeds will benefit Represent.Us, aimed to pass anti-corruption laws in local, national and state government.

Lawrence currently covers Vogue's September issue. In the accompanying interview, she talks about her upcoming dark movie, Mother!, directed by her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, and recalls a moment on set where she hyperventilated and dislocated a rib.

"I ended up getting on oxygen,” she says. “I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f**k yourself.’'

See the creepy trailer for Mother! in the video below.