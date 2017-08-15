'Ace of Cakes' Star Duff Goldman Shows Off Dramatic 3-Month Weight Loss -- See the Pic!

Looking good, Duff Goldman!

The former Ace of Cakes star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his noticeably slimmer physique.

"Wow. It's been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people," Goldman, 42, wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of his former self and what he looks like now.

The Food Network star has been documenting his weight loss on social media, updating his followers on his progress and workouts.

"That feeling when you lose so much weight you drop a shirt size so all your friends send you new t-shirts," he captioned one pic.

How to kill jet lag...wake up at 4 am, enjoy the local plant life while watching the sun come up over the Golan Heights, then hit the weights. My brother Willie did it all with me against his wishes, but I can be pretty convincing. This my Dwayne @therock Johnson impersonation. 💪 A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

Another celeb who recently stepped out looking more fit than before is Jonah Hill. The 33-year-old actor has been working hard at his fitness, and is frequently spotted stepping out of the gym.

