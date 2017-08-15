Jesse Williams' Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Asks Court for Sole Custody of Couple's Children

Jesse Williams' estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the couple's two kids -- 3-year-old daughter Sadie, and 2-year-old son Maceo.

In court documents obtained by ET, which Drake-Lee filed on Friday with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, she requested the court to order that neither parent post images of their children without prior mutual written agreement, neither parent will send messages through the children or their nanny, and that neither parent will "introduce a new intimate partner until the relationship has endured at least six months."

In terms of visitation, Drake-Lee requested that Williams be granted visitation on alternating weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, as well as two weekdays per week, depending on his production schedule for Grey's Anatomy. Williams will also be allowed to Facetime his children between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. daily.

Drake-Lee stated in the document that the family's nanny, Maritza, "will continue to be a stable constant in the children’s lives and accompany them during the alternating Sunday and weekday dinner parenting time as her regular employment schedule permits."

The mother of two explained that their nanny has been with them since Sadie was three months old and states that Maritza helped co-parent the kids while Williams "worked as an actor and went on to do and travel for promotional engagements, social activism, and other things he called 'business,' whether they were conferences, graduations, or elongated weekend stays after an a single event."

According to the document, the couple tried marriage counseling in the fall of 2016, but their efforts were "unsuccessful." Williams moved out of the home in March 2017 and filed for divorce in April.

According to Drake-Lee, Williams has missed numerous events in their children's lives, including their daughter's preschool graduation because he had to attend a celebrity soccer match in Miami.

"He also missed both Father’s Day celebrations at Sadie’s school, for which I had to substitute in, a bit awkwardly," she stated in the document.

"[Williams] has not recognized and prioritized the children’s schedule over his own and their need to maintain it daily, even on weekends, whether or not a parent is working," she stated in the documents, adding that her estranged husband has also not made their children's pick-up and drop-off from school "a priority."

Drake-Lee said that she is interested in emotional stability for her kids, and in her effort to provide that stability she wants to "prevent the children from seeing a revolving door of intimate partners," further claiming that Williams, who has recently been spotted out with actress Minka Kelly, has "shared his time with the children with intimate partner(s)."

Additionally, Drake-Lee cited an incident in July when Williams allegedly flipped off another car while his children were in his vehicle.

“The other driver aggressively pursued him in his car, bringing his car so close that he was afraid the other driver would hit him and cause an accident,” she alleged in the documents. "I was so alarmed that Jesse exposed our children to danger, unpredictability of the situation and aggression with two vehicles, knowing that this person lives directly next door and we have to encounter him regularly. Jesse knows this neighbor and his state-of-mind."

Williams and Drake-Lee tied the knot in September 2012, after dating for five years. When the actor filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, he initially requested joint legal and physical custody.

In July, Williams addressed his divorce and denied rumors that he cheated on his estranged wife in Jay-Z's "Footnotes" video for his "4:44" track.

"I was in a relationship 13 years. 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years," Williams said in the video, "and all of a sudden mother**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Around the time the video was released, Williams was spotted hanging out and catching a movie with Kelly. The two co-starred in Lee Daniels' The Butler in 2013.

On Tuesday, Williams took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet that some have speculated could be in response to Drake-Lee's custody request going public. The actor wrote " Desperate times call for desperate measures."

Desperate times call for desperate measures. — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) August 15, 2017

While some feel it could be intended as a response to his contentious divorce, others have argued that Williams -- who has been an outspoken political activist -- may have also been responding to controversial public comments made by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, regarding the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

