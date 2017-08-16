Star Sightings: Christie Brinkley, JWoww & Amanda Stanton Spend Quality Time With Their Daughters, Plus More Celeb Hangs!

This summer is all about moms spending quality time with their gals!

Christie Brinkley brought her daughter, Sailor, along to celebrate her Haute Living cover issue. The duo enjoyed Bellisima prosecco at the Aug. 13 soiree, which took place at Scarpitta Beach, located within Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater on New York’s Long Island.

Jessica Alba toted her Away Travel luggage as she made her way through LAX airport with daughters Honor and Haven on Aug. 13.

Jenni Farley’s daughter, Meilani, helped her mom test out some Jersey Girl Cosmetics products earlier this month. The precious 3-year-old is so obsessed with the toxin-free sunscreen that JWoww even included it in her Miss Domesticated Subscription Box.

Plus, Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton and Christina Milian were among the famous faces who brought their little ladies to the GBK & Pilot Pen Pre-Teen Choice Awards Carnival on Aug. 13.

Also at the TCAs was Vanessa Hudgens, who made a new furry friend on blue carpet: Hallmark Channel’s rescue pup, Happy the Dog! The adorable four-legged critter was at the awards show in Los Angeles to celebrate shelter animals and help honor Hudgens, who received the #SeeHer award. Talk about puppy love!

Meanwhile, Hollywood’s hottest hunks have been finding plenty of ways to beat the heat. Justin Timberlake walked around New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood while holding onto a Bai Ipanema Pomegranate drink.

Ben Affleck was spotted with a male friend at Farmshop at the Brentwood Country Mart on Aug. 10. The 45-year-old actor, who was dressed in a faded purple shirt and jeans, was quiet but in a good mood as he waved goodbye to the store’s manager.

Channing Tatum headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Aug. 9 to take in a screening of his new film, Logan Lucky, and meet a few, well, lucky fans!

Sam Smith spoke at the annual Capitol Congress Bash just ahead of the after-party, where Tequila Don Julio drinks were enjoyed by guests.

Bryan Greenberg attended the private debut of Mama Lion’s supperclub on Aug. 10. The actor and his pals rocked out to Dallas and Doll’s covers of hits like Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.” and Prince’s “1999,” and there were plenty of yummy eats like oysters on the half shell, gulf shrimp toast and crispy avocado samosas.

And then there was our favorite kind of male celeb: a shirtless one! Sebastian Stan threw his fist up in the air in pure birthday bliss while celebrating his big day at Nobu in Malibu with Casamigos Tequila. “I am extremely lucky. Beyond. I will do my best to always tell the truth about life, love and the pursuit of happiness,” the Marvel star wrote on Aug. 12. “But also try to tell you about all the other that goes inbetween . Listen, life is fucking hard. But it's also good. We have to just BE. HERE. NOW. And then begin. Wherever you are right now is a good place. Me and my @casamigos salute you. Thank you for all my bday wishes.”

The ladies have been getting in on the good times as well. Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson proved that she’s in better shape than, well, all of us when she jumped for joy at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay took a break from her crazy press tour schedule around New York City to shop for Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies.

Tia Mowry made the ceremonial wash at Dawn’s dishwashing extravaganza in Lambertville, New Jersey, on Aug. 13, where residents were invited to enjoy a three-course meal at a 2,000-foot long table that took up five downtown blocks as one bottle of dish soap cleaned up all of their dishes.

And Beth Stern celebrated her August cover of Social Life magazine at a private party in Southampton, New York, on Aug. 12.

We can’t forget about all the good music going down either! The Weeknd checked out resident artist Fabolous at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas on Aug. 13. After the performance, the rapper made his way to the “Starboy” singer’s private stageside VIP table to chat with him and his small group of pals.

Rumer Willis took a break from Lollapalooza to DJ at The Bed Head Hotel at the Hard Rock Chicago. Serayah, Brandi Cyrus and Dani Thorne also played tunes at the pop-up on Aug. 4. and 5.

Common enjoyed Josh Cellars wine onstage at the Richmond Jazz Festival in Virginia on Aug. 12, even toasting the crowd with his vino.

@Common enjoying a glass of @joshcellars last night at @richmondjazzfestival @breakthrubeveragegroup #JoshCellars #JoshCellarsWine #BreakThruBeverage #DCurryImaging #richmondjazzfestival #betterwithjosh A post shared by DJ Mista Xclusive (@djmistaxclusive) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

He may have been injured, but that didn’t stop 2 Chainz from the San Diego stop of his sold out Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour. The “Watch Out” rapper rolled onto the stage on Aug. 12. in a tricked-out pink wheelchair souped up with 144 gold spokes and 26-inch wheels.

