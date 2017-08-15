Ben Affleck Celebrates His 45th Birthday With His Kids -- See Pics!

Ben Affleck was showered with love on his 45th birthday!

The Justice League star turned a year older on Tuesday and celebrated with his family in Los Angeles.

The actor was spotted wearing blue jeans, a light gray t-shirt and blazer, arriving solo at Barton G. The Restaurant in Los Angeles. His children -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner -- arrived later bearing gifts.

Earlier in the day, Garner was also seen at the Brentwood Country Mart carrying a white package -- perhaps a birthday cake? The 45-year-old actress was ravishing in light blue jeans, a white blouse and tan heels.

Affleck has frequently been spotted out with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus this summer. Earlier this month, the new couple was joined by Ben's brother, Casey, on their date at Hollywood comedy club iO West.

An eyewitness told ET that, while at the iconic improv and sketch club, "Ben was hugging Lindsay from the back as they turned in their tickets," and both appeared to be in a "good mood," and were "enjoying a casual date night."

