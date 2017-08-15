Barack Obama Charlottesville Tweet Becomes Most-Liked of All Time as Late Night Hosts Take Aim at Trump Again

Barack Obama's powerful tweet in response to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has become the most-liked message in the history of Twitter.

Obama took to Twitter on Saturday to share a message of hope and tolerance as spoken by the late Nelson Mandela.

"'No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,'" the former president quoted in a series of three posts. ""People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love… For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.' - Nelson Mandela"

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love..." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"...For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." - Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

NEWS: John Legend, Barbra Streisand & More Celebs Condemn President Trump's Charlottesville Press Conference

The first of the three tweets, which features a photo of Obama visiting children at a day care center in Maryland, has been liked 2.8 million times. It has also been retweeted 1.1 million times.

The impactful message came just hours after an act of domestic terrorism -- in which a white nationalist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters -- claimed the life of 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer, who was protesting against the rally. 19 others were injured in the attack.

In a separate incident later that day, two Virginia state troopers were killed in a helicopter crash while they were on their way to assist police with security and public safety as the demonstrations become increasingly violent.

NEWS: Barack Obama Greeted by Cheering Crowd While Stepping Out in New York City

On Tuesday, while Obama's tweet soared in popularity, President Donald Trump held a press conference at Trump Tower where he said that "both sides" were to blame when it came to violence between the self-proclaimed white nationalists carrying torches and demonstrators who turned up to protest their racist rhetoric.

Late night hosts, who spent a great deal of time on Monday slamming the president for his previous remarks on the rally, tore into him again on Tuesday, speculating as to what impact his latest press conference might have on his presidency.

Stephen Colbert played a clip of Trump's remarks, in which the president said he wasn't sure if the white nationalists and self-proclaimed neo-Nazis should get the blame for the Charlottesville violence. Colbert quipped, "The only thing I’m doubting now is whether you’re still going to be president by Friday."

TONIGHT: It took two days for Trump to condemn the racist hate groups in Charlottesville... and one press conference to empower them. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GCFVNE3SYo — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017

NEWS: Stephen Colbert Says He's 'Considering a Run for President in 2020'

Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers also opened their shows by addressing Trump's latest comments, with Kimmel advocating for those who voted for Trump but don't identify as white supremacists to start opening their eyes to the mistake they've made.

"You [need to] treat this situation like you would if you put Star Wars wallpaper up in your kitchen," Kimmel explained. "You go, 'All right, I got caught up. I was excited. I made a mistake. And now it needs to go.' Well, now he does need to go."

Meanwhile, The Tonight Show preemptively explained why host Jimmy Fallon didn't comment on Trump's press conference in a tweet noting, "The Tonight Show taped at 4pm EST, before President Trump's press conference."

Note: The Tonight Show taped at 4pm EST, before President Trump's press conference. — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) August 16, 2017

Check out the video below for a look at what Fallon and his fellow late night hosts had to say on Monday about the horrifying incidents in Charlottesville.