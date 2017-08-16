EXCLUSIVE: Mel B Goes Sexy in Sheer ‘Superhero’ Bodysuit, Gets Candid About Her Dating Life on ‘AGT’

Single Spice! Mel B’s dating life was front and center during Tuesday’s live shows on America’s Got Talent. The 42-year-old former Spice Girl gushed, “I am so happy to be single right now,” during the show, and it showed in her sexy outfit choice for the evening.



WATCH: 'America's Got Talent': 10-Year-Old Angelica Hale's Epic Cover of 'Clarity' Brings Judge Mel B to Tears



Mel rocked a sheer bodysuit with blue rhinestone detailing and opened up to ET’s Denny Directo after the show about her racy ensemble.

“I've kind of dived into a bit of see through stuff before, but today I was feeling the blue superhero vibes,” she dished. “I'm like a girly girl. I like to do dress up.”



And though the former Spice Girl admitted that having her dating life discussed on the televised show was “kind of embarrassing,” she still had fun with it.



“Well, you've got to. It's a great show, great panel, great contestants. Yeah, it's all good,” she said.



Scary Spice wasn’t afraid to let her emotions show, especially when 10-year-old Angelica Hale belted out a moving rendition of Zedd’s “Clarity.”



“It's like a roller coaster ride,” Mel said. “This show, it's live, and I'm the kind of person whatever I feel just comes out. That's why I say, 'I'm not going to cry' even though I'm probably crying at the time that I'm saying it. People's live can change doing this show and they're putting their heart and soul out there.”



WATCH: 'America's Got Talent': Singing Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Returns With Amazing Cover of Jackson 5 Hit



When pressed on what her connection to the song is, Mel quipped, “I'm not telling you! It's ‘cause it has to do with sex,” later adding that she was “joking!”



For more from America’s Got Talent, watch the clip below!