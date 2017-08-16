Lisa Marie Presley and Her Children Pay Tribute to Elvis at Graceland on 40th Anniversary of His Death

Elvis Presley is gone but certainly not forgotten.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death at age 42, and fans from around the world have been paying tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll, along with his family members.

Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, took her 8-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, and her 24-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, to Graceland -- the former home of Elvis -- to pay tribute to the late singer at a candlelight vigil with fans. Lisa Marie, 49, wore a crimson satin dress, while her twins were dressed in similar white and pink dresses. Her son wore a black blazer and jeans, along with a tan shirt and boots.



On Wednesday morning, Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, posted photos of herself and her daughter at Elvis' funeral in 1977. She captioned the photos: "Mourning."

Prior to Lisa Marie taking her family to Graceland, Priscilla -- who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973 -- gave ET a tour of the $45 million expansion of the estate in Memphis, Tennessee.