Blake Shelton, Seth Meyers & More Stars Praise Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer's Mom for Her Powerful Eulogy

Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, was adamant that her daughter's message of equality be carried forth after her death.

Heyer was killed on Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Wednesday, her mother, Susan Bro, and her father, Mark Heyer, spoke at a public memorial for their daughter, that was attended by 1,000 people, many of whom were wearing Heyer's favorite color, purple.

"They tried to kill my child to shut her up -- well, guess what -- you just magnified her," Bro said as the crowd rose to its feet to give her a standing ovation. "Although Heather was a caring, compassionate, person, so are a lot of you. A lot of you go that extra mile. And I think the reason that what happened to Heather has struck a chord is because we know that what she did was achievable."

Bro then encouraged those at the memorial and those watching on live streams to start a dialogue about the issues of inequality. "Find what's wrong, don't ignore it, don't look the other way," she said. "Say to yourself, 'What can I do to make a difference?' And that's how you're going to make my child's death worthwhile."

Following the memorial service, quotes from Bro's speech quickly started coming up on social media, along with a number of celebrities praising Heyer's mother for her powerful words.

Blake Shelton tweeted: "Incredible words from Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro. If you missed it, look for it. What a strong and inspiring person.”

Late Late Night host Seth Meyers was also moved by Bro's eulogy, posting: "This is a heartbreakingly beautiful display of composure and grace."

Here's a look at how other stars were touched by Hever's memorial service:



On Tuesday, President Donald Trump caused a great deal of controversy when he addressed the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where protesters -- many bearing flaming torches, weapons and Nazi symbols -- marched to protest the town's removal of a statue of Confederate Army general Robert E. Lee.

