Kaia Gerber Recalls the Moment She Knew Mom Cindy Crawford Was Famous: 'Everyone Wanted Pictures With Her'

Kaia Gerber wasn't sure why her mom was getting more attention than Disney characters!

Cindy Crawford's look-alike 15-year-old daughter is one of the cover stars for the latest issue of Teen Vogue, where she recalls the moment she realized her supermodel mom was famous.

"I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on," Gerber reveals. "I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!"

Since then, Gerber says that her parents have helped her stay down to earth by instilling self-assurance.

“My parents have always taught me to be myself and to follow my instincts," she explains. "They also say that you should never let what other people do affect what you want to do. It changes everything when you accept who you are and you don’t try to change yourself."

In addition to her mom, Gerber cites friend Karlie Kloss as a roll model in her life.

“I really look up to Karlie. She’s broken all the rules of what a model should be and uses her platform to benefit others," she says. "All my icons I look up to as people, not just their work. ‘Iconic’ is not a word I use lightly. You have to earn it."

Teen Vogue’s Volume III, the Icons issue hits newsstands on Aug. 22.

