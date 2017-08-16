EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spend Time Together as a Family Ahead of His 45th Birthday

Ben Affleck celebrated his 45th birthday surrounded by family.

A source tells ET the actor "had a great day" on Tuesday, and spent time earlier this week with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids: 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina and 5-year-old Samuel.

WATCH: Ben Affleck Has Another Dinner Date With Lindsay Shookus After His Mom Hangs Out With Jennifer Garner

"[Jen and Ben] spent time together as family this week and he took the kids to dinner," the source says, adding that Affleck "had a great time" during Tuesday's dinner with just his kids. "They were laughing and, at one point, Sam was climbing on him [at dinner]."

Garner was spotted looking casual and cute while running errands at Brentwood Country Mart on Affleck's birthday. An eyewitness tells ET that the actress first got her hair done at the Dry Bar in Brentwood, before stopping by a bakery, where she left with a white cake box around noon.

RELATED: Casey Affleck Joined Ben and Lindsay Shookus on Comedy Club Date, Source Says

Affleck celebrated with his kids at Barton G. in Los Angeles, though Garner and Affleck's girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, were not seen. See more in the video below.